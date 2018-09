Friday morning brought a sea of blue to McDonald’s on Commerce Blvd. It was Coffee with a Cop day when the citizens of Rohnert Park could join the officers and tell them of their concerns. Since it was an early bright and sunny day, not too many patrons were available; however, the group was quite jolly and conversations was kept flowing. Among the attendees were officers Jim Thompson, Fire Marshall, Ryan Sullivan, David Wattson, Tara Douglas and Felicity Hartnett.