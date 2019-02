Last Thurs. morning a large crowd attended the Cotati Coffee with a cop event. Many residents had a bunch of accolades and complaints and saying what the good job the officers are doing each day. The Redwood Cafe served breakfast along with coffee and hot chocolate. Kudos to Moose and Michael for being so generous. In attendance were Chief Parish, Celeste, Officers Reinke, Garber, Hamade, Knight, Edy and Gallo.

Photo by Irene Hilsendager