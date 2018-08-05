Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company

By: Irene Hilsendager

At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, four Cotati police officers were waiting and ready for Cotati citizens to bring their questions to the forefront and to assure locals that Cotati is quiet and stable.

Smiling and energetic are Lt. Doug Endy, Isbell Boutte, owner of the Cotati Coffee Company for the last three years, Officers Brandon Mitchell and Carrie Peoples. Isbell is a smiley but shy person who believes that a coffee shop is a great meeting place and stands by her quest for hiring local SSU students. While chatting with the officers, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going into the coffee shop, many locals and cars stopped who were on their way to work.