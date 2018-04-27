News
April 27, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
RP votes to increase sewer rates Crash simulation emphasizes emergency preparedness Reconfiguration of RP schools Technology High School relocates Community SAIF celebrates heroes Rainfall levels are up – But not yet normal RP cracking down on distracted driving SSU shines at United Nations No future for local karaoke Graffiti threat tests Rancho’s emergency protocol A science guy goes angling Prostitution ring uncovered Tour bus rams bridge on the way to Graton Casino RP attempting to alleviate traffic woes Drag racer dies Crab feed comes to Penngrove Vehicle thefts drops Fire displaces RP residents Graton Casino funds to help community projects Financial challenges may cause station closures Standing together on gun reform Cotati City Council presented with awards for excellence in city budget Greenhouse gas reduction efforts RP votes to change commissioner terms RP's new municipal regulations will try and curb parking problem National Walk Out SSU loses compassionate alumna Gov. Brown swears in newCHP Commissioner Bunnies and eggs come to Cotati Correction: Judson Snyder, columnist Every 15 Minutes at the Ranch Haircuts and meals for homeless New RP homeless count and SR homeless camp eviction Traffic signal updates Cotati to get new park and ride TRIO works in Rohnert Park RP residents win Miss Sonoma County and Outstanding Teen Snyder era ends at age 92 Crash causes small gas leak 53 alleged Brown Act violations Council approves La Plaza park for fundraiser Schools for climate action RP Council votes to extend terms Be a part of history: Penngrove to assemble time capsule Two alarm fire displaces RP residents, destroys home Free tax prep assistance for low income residents Sonoma County reports flu death Drunk driver tries to flee scene SR woman killed by SMART train

Co-founder of Rohnert Park passed away April 20

By: Irene Hilsendager
April 27, 2018

Maurice Henry Fredericks, co-founder of Rohnert Park and a long-time attorney was always known as a silent volunteer. He never wanted to be recognized even though he was the work horse of the committees. 

Fredericks was a local gentleman, born and raised in Petaluma. He attended St. Vincent High School, Petaluma, joined the Navy and went on to the University of Santa Clara Law School. Many people may be surprised that Maurice was a pilot but was never mentioned much in a conversation. 

He was a private man but deeply religious, helping wife, Betty, raise their three children. Maurice was involved in getting the City of Rohnert Park built into a nice little suburb where families would move, he and partners even constructed very low-priced homes so that people could afford them. 

He was also instrumental in building living quarters for Sonoma State College on Bridgit Drive. Fredericks helped form the Rohnert Park Volunteer Fire Department, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and so many more that are seen around the city.

Fredericks was a very kind and successful attorney for 65 years. He celebrated his 93rd birthday April 2 and was always very busy with his practice. He loved to tinker on the farm with his tractor and turn the soil over for another yearly garden.

Maurice was so humble that when he was asked to step into a photo for a function, his answer would be “no, been there, done that, no need to do it again.”

Good bye old friend, another civic minded and kind person has gone but not forgotten.

A funeral mass was held Thursday, April 26 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way in Cotati.

Photo to the left; Maurice was enjoying the 50th anniversary of the City of Rohnert Park