Co-founder of Rohnert Park passed away April 20

By: Irene Hilsendager

Maurice Henry Fredericks, co-founder of Rohnert Park and a long-time attorney was always known as a silent volunteer. He never wanted to be recognized even though he was the work horse of the committees.

Fredericks was a local gentleman, born and raised in Petaluma. He attended St. Vincent High School, Petaluma, joined the Navy and went on to the University of Santa Clara Law School. Many people may be surprised that Maurice was a pilot but was never mentioned much in a conversation.

He was a private man but deeply religious, helping wife, Betty, raise their three children. Maurice was involved in getting the City of Rohnert Park built into a nice little suburb where families would move, he and partners even constructed very low-priced homes so that people could afford them.

He was also instrumental in building living quarters for Sonoma State College on Bridgit Drive. Fredericks helped form the Rohnert Park Volunteer Fire Department, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and so many more that are seen around the city.

Fredericks was a very kind and successful attorney for 65 years. He celebrated his 93rd birthday April 2 and was always very busy with his practice. He loved to tinker on the farm with his tractor and turn the soil over for another yearly garden.

Maurice was so humble that when he was asked to step into a photo for a function, his answer would be “no, been there, done that, no need to do it again.”

Good bye old friend, another civic minded and kind person has gone but not forgotten.

A funeral mass was held Thursday, April 26 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way in Cotati.

Photo to the left; Maurice was enjoying the 50th anniversary of the City of Rohnert Park