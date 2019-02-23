Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth

Clover Sonoma made a generous donation to the Santa Rosa Symphony to help fund the Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education’s “Free Concerts for Youth” program, which provides North Bay schools with access to free, engaging educational concerts in Weill Hall, at the Green Music Center. Clover Sonoma supports the Thurs., May 2 concert. In the 2018-2019 season, the Free Concerts for Youth will reach approximately 7,000 children, teachers and chaperones with a total of six concerts (two on each date).