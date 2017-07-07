Close the lid on cat litter odors

By: NAPS

(NAPS)—According to the ASPCA, there are more than 85 million pet cats in America. If one (or more) of them is yours, you may have noticed one aspect of cat companionship that’s less than delightful: the litter box. Fortunately for cats and their humans, following a few steps can help keep the odor down and the litter box use up.

To help keep your home from smelling like cat litter, you need to have the right number of litter boxes and deal with them promptly and properly.

•Veterinarians recommend you have at least one more litter box than you have cats: two boxes for one cat, three for two and so on. That will make sure your cat always has a place to go.

•When adding the litter, don’t overfill. Most cats prefer two inches of litter or less. Too deep, and your cat may not like his or her footing and opt to go elsewhere.

•If your cat does miss the litter box, don’t panic. If it’s a onetime thing, treat the affected area with water, vinegar and mild soap and blot dry. If it happens a lot, consider moving your litter box, retraining your cat, or visiting the vet to make sure it’s not a medical issue.

•Be diligent about cleaning the litter daily. One thing that makes that a lot easier is a Litter Genie® Pail with its unique air-tight design and a seven-layer refill bag with odor barrier technology that locks away bad smells and germs. It holds up to two weeks of cat litter for one cat, so you can avoid constant trips to the trash. The Litter Genie Plus range also features an antimicrobial that inhibits odors caused by bacteria on the pail.

1.Scoop

2.Open the lid and drop the clumps

3.Pull the handle to lock it in.

It’s that simple, and locking away used litter can help keep your home smelling fresh and your cat happy.

The refill cartridges last up to eight weeks with one cat, and the compact pail fits in bathrooms, under kitchen sinks and in other small spaces.

