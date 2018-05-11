Clerk-Recorder’s office launches new self-service website

Residents can now purchase and download records online.

The Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has unveiled a new website that increases online access to records, including all recordable land and finance records. Members of the public can now purchase and download a wide range of records immediately and order certified copies of certain records online. The website also contains online marriage license applications; a full Spanish version also is available.

Members of the public can access the new website at: https://crarecords.sonomacounty.ca.gov/selfserviceweb/.

“The Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Department is committed to improving accessibility, access and convenience for the public,” said Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, William F. Rousseau. “This new website is the latest step in those efforts.”

The County Clerk-Recorder has offered their recorded document index online for years. Four years ago, the office implemented the Tyler Technologies Eagle Recorder system, which allowed the Clerk indexes to be available online. Last year, Sonoma County piloted Tyler Technologies’ Self Service module, in order to be involved in the development of the technology. The Self Service module is available on public kiosks in the office to submit electronic applications for certified copies of birth, death, and marriage records and Fictitious Business Name Statements. This has resulted in fewer paper applications and streamlined processes.

The County Clerk-Recorder is responsible for filing or recording, maintaining, preserving and making available to the public a large variety of mandated documents. The following public documents are now all available for purchase online:

All recordable land and finance records, such as deeds, liens, deeds of trust and maps.

Fictitious Business Name Statements.

Environmental postings as required by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Notary Public registrations, oaths of office and deputy appointments.

Statement of Facts/Roster of Public Agencies.

The County Clerk-Recorder is also responsible for issuing marriage licenses, certified copies of birth, death and marriage records and recorded military discharge records. Due to legal requirements and restrictions, these documents are not available to purchase through the new Self-Service website.