Classic sports racing at Sonoma

The weekend of Oct. 5 and 6 will bring the cars and drivers of the Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) to Sonoma Raceway for the Charity Challenge. CSRG races in the Sonoma Valley twice a year and the Oct. event raises money for the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s’ Charities. CSRG has raised nearly one million dollars since 2004 for the charity to benefit children in the Sonoma Valley.

Nine groups of race cars will take to the track during the weekend ranging from Historic F1 cars to Corvettes, Mustangs and Ferraris. The weekend also offers an opportunity for spectators to ride along for three laps of the course in a car of their choice for a donation starting at $75. In addition to the race cars which spectators are welcome to walk around in the paddock area there will be a classic car and motorcycle display and a demonstration of classic airplanes overhead.

Cliff Mills