Classic cars at Sonoma Raceway

Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) brings classic race cars to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, April 1-2. The David Love Memorial Vintage Car Road Races will showcase cars from the 1950s to the 1970s with anything from open wheel Formula Cars to Can Am and Trans Am. David Love was one of the founding members of the CSRG who passed away a couple of years ago.

On both Saturday and Sunday there will be up to eight groups of cars on track with practice, qualifying and races taking place. During the lunch breaks on both days drivers will give anyone a ride in the race cars for a donation to charity.

Photo by Cliff Mills