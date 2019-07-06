Civil War days returns to Duncans Mills

One of the largest Civil War re-enactments west of the Mississippi and the largest in Northern California is returning to Duncans Mills. Sat., July 20 and Sun., July 21, Civil War days, a two-day living history re-enactment is open to the public, to give visitors the opportunity to interact with the soldiers and civilians of the Civil War, getting a personal glimpse of the years 1861-1865 and a better understanding of the events that formed our country. The spirit and history of the American Civil War period will be portrayed by hundreds of re-enactors for this annual fun and family-oriented event.

You are invited to walk among the reenactors, talk with them, ask them questions and experience firsthand this very dynamic period in our history. This was the period of horse-drawn wagons, hoop skirts, lanterns, blacksmiths and cannons. It is when differing views of American government, preservation of the Union, slavery and states rights moved men to engage in a war that took more than 700,000 lives.

The 20th annual vent is sponsored by the California Historical Artillery Society, a nonprofit educational corporation and Casini Ranch Family Campground. It is a fundraiser for CHAS, retired racehorse rescue War Assoc. Public hours are Sat., July 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun., July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call CHAS at 707-922-5901.