City of Cotati receives grant-July 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

The City of Cotati receives approval of $1.1 million dollar grant to revitalize the downtown Old Redwood Highway corridor between Highway 116 and La Plaza Park.

On June 14, 2010, the Sonoma County Transportation Authority (SCTA) Board of Directors authorized the grant. The funding is a grant from the Transportation for Livable Communities (TLC) program, which will be used to fund the construction of wider sidewalks that include bulb-outs, planting and other decorative features, decorative street lighting, pedestrian facilities, bicycle facilities, a tree-lined boulevard and an enhanced city gateway. The design and public stakeholder meetings will commence this summer. The project is scheduled for construction in the summer of 2012.

According to council member Pat Gilardi, who represents Cotati on the SCTA Board of Directors: “This grant goes a long way toward achieving Cotati’s goal of economic growth in our community in a responsible, sustainable and transit-oriented manner.”

Mayor Robert Coleman explained “The city was positioned to receive this grant due to the timely efforts of our staff.” Marsha Sue Lustig, Acting Community Development Director, oversaw development of the city’s downtown specific plan and also facilitated the city’s designation as a “Planned Development Area,” two requirements that needed to be met in order to qualify for the grant.

Additionally, Damien O’Bid, City engineer/Public Works Director wrote the successful grant application and will oversee the design and construction of the project.”

