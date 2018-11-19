City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

The City of Cotati is offering a Thanksgiving break camp to give parents whose children are off from school an option for childcare while they are at work. The Cotati Rohnert Park Unified School District is closed the whole Thanksgiving week, making childcare difficult for those parents who do not have that time off.

“As far as I know, Rohnert Park is not offering something like this,” says Ashley Wilson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Cotati. “I’m hoping that everyone in Rohnert Park knows that they can come here too. Anybody can come and there’s no price difference, it’s all the same for everybody.”

The camp will be offered Nov. 19 through 21 for children ages four through twelve, and parents can bring children anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will be held in the Thomas Page Room and Cotati Room by city hall in Cotati and has room for up to 24 children.

“We’ll watch a movie one of the days, do games, crafts and outside time if it’s nice weather,” says Wilson. “We’ll do other science activities and probably make some slime – kids love to do that!”

There are already several children signed up, but at the time of this writing, the camp still has space. However, Wilson encourages parents to register their children as soon as possible to ensure availability, on the city’s website, through their Facebook page, in person at city hall, or via email at awilson@cotaticity.org.

“You can come that day and sign up but I encourage everybody to sign up ahead of time,” says Wilson. “If it’s full they’ll have to be turned away that day and if they need to go to work that’s going to be really difficult. It’s not required to sign up ahead of time but we’ll only be able to take drop-ins the day of if there’s space.”

Wilson also reminds parents that the city has financial assistance scholarships available to those families with limited income. If the family qualifies, the scholarship covers half of the registration fee.

“We give that out as we have the money, so if anyone is interested in donating to the scholarship fund, we would gladly accept donations so we can give it to more children,” says Wilson. “It’s funded only by donations. When we have things like raffles and the rock wall at Kids’ Day or the horse and carriage rides at the tree lighting - all that money gets put back into the scholarship fund. Some people that come to our programs wouldn’t be able to if it weren’t for the scholarship fund, so it’s really helpful.”

The City of Cotati will be offering a similar camp for winter break, from Dec. 26 to 28 and Jan. 2 through 4. The fees and times will remain the same as the Thanksgiving break - $35 per day or $75 for all three days.

“It’s going to be really fun,” says Wilson. “We love being able to provide services for people that need it when everybody else still has to work but schools are closed.”