City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems

News
October 27, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rancho crushes Analy A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park City Council Candidates Summit State Bank annual report Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ New interim superintendent Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park Cotati approves tree lighting Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars Fire storm anniversary Arrests and charges target Apple stores It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP Lowerys help with campaign Spreckels and Alchemia connects community RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Another tough break for roller derby Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program SweetPea celebrates 31 years Football in full swing, 3rd win Cotati votes opposition to oil leases Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP Public Safety report card Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Enjoying ribs RP residents provide input in police chief search Imitating major leaguers RP’s new interim police chief Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Police officers inspect inside of car Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Kids and firefighters compete in RP Cougars slay Dragons How to help victims of wildfires Plan approved for Station Ave. park Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Supply giveaways lend a hand to families RP to host community forum for public safety director search RP waits to make update to emergency alert system RP Health Center celebrates anniversary

City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems

By: David Rheinhart
October 26, 2018

Discontent and frustration was seen at the Cotati City Council Tuesday as the Council discussed a 12- month extension to the Cotati Station Apartment project. 

The problem is parking. The location for the Cotati Station Apartment project lies near East Cotati Avenue right next to the SMART station and people in the area already have a devil of a time finding a place to stick their cars. A few concerned residents appeared at the city council to express their fear that the project might exacerbate an already difficult issue. 

“As a homeowner I’ve lived on Santero Way for 13 years now and it is the worst condition that it’s ever been as far as parking goes,” Kristen Ernst, local resident, said. “I mean, we have the train station now and that train station is overflowing all over Santero Way. There are people parking clear back into the cul-de-sac. They’re even starting to park in the fields.”

At the moment the amount of parking in the area around Santero Way is about 138 potential parking spots with another 48 added in from parks and other public areas. That’s 50 short of what’s needed in the region. That need for additional parking in the neighborhood was actually one of the driving forces behind the approval of the project. 

The Cotati Station Apartment project would provide 2.5 parking spaces for each of the 74 proposed multifamily units, which is slightly higher than the state’s maximum allowed mandate of a single space. Part of the larger ratio is thanks to the commercial space which will be folded into the project to help take advantage of the SMART station, but a lot of the new parking is there to alleviate the shortage the region currently suffers from

“All those extra spaces are to make the parking problem go away—then the project itself has the spaces it needs to be healthy,” Cotati Mayor Mark Landman said. “With that this problem should, if not be fixed, then at least darn close. We’re going to have a lot of extra spaces.” 

The Cotati City Council approved the one-year project extension with a unanimous vote. 