City of Cotati appoints police chief-July 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

The City of Cotati is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Jones as Cotati’s new Interim Police Chief. Chief Jones will begin her tenure as chief in Cotati July 12. Jones was retired at the end of June as Healdsburg’s police chief, a position she held for nine years. Officials in Cotati are delighted to have an Interim Chief with the extensive experience and knowledge that Jones will bring to the organization.

It is anticipated that the chief will be the Interim Police Chief in Cotati for approximately six months. During that time, she will assist with the transition to a new permanent chief and will assist with the recruitment for the new chief.

Mayor Robert Coleman had the following comments on Jones’ appointment. “The city council welcomes the news that Chief Jones has accepted the city’s offer to serve as interim chief. She brings with her years of experience and a commitment to what the citizens of Cotati value most in a police force and neighborhood policing. Jones assignment will ensure a smooth organizational transition following the retirement of Chief Robert Stewart and through the recruitment of a new chief and help usher in a new era of Cotati police services.”

