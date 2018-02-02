City OK’s Peace Garden

By: Irene Hilsendager

Back in July of 2017, the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati pitched a proposal to the RP city council requesting to start a garden with donations of labor, materials and maintenance to construct a Peace Garden in the ivy covered area in the front of the Burton Avenue Recreation Center. At that time, the Parks and Recreation Commission requested that the Rotary return a more detailed cause of the space and give a definition of the Peace Pole.

The Rotary returned to the council in September where Paula Reinhold gave a more visual drawing of the Peace Garden. The garden would consist of a peace pole, graveled paths, benches and plants to replacing the ivy and grassy area. Rotary then explained they would provide labor, materials and maintenance and would work with the city on other aspects of the project.

Since this is a collaborative project between the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati and the Rohnert Park Health Center, each of these organizations will share the funding for materials and maintenance and also provide volunteers for labor to the construction of the garden.

The Rotary, a community service organization, will help beautify the area for the benefit of the center and the surrounding neighborhood, educate the public in promoting peace and conflict resolutions and provide an attractive and serene peaceful setting for the public to rest.

Once the service work proceeds, the local chapters of the Rotary Club and the high school Interact clubs will all volunteer to help get this project off the ground. The Rotary Clubs will also work closely with the City of Rohnert Park’s Public Works Department for the assistance and recommendations during the consideration of plant types that will be placed around the garden.

At the last council meeting, the commission approved the construction of the Peace Garden at Burton Avenue Recreation Center and is in alignment with the Strategic Plan to further develop a vibrant community. If the weather holds up, the city will start tearing out the ivy and the Rotary Clubs and their volunteers will start a daunting task and hope that this project will be finished by the end of June.