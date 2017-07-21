News
July 21, 2017
Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications

July 21, 2017

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizens Academy.  The Citizen’s Public Safety Academy provides community members with an inside look at local law enforcement and fire protection.  During Academy training, students will be introduced to many subject areas, including the department’s theory and philosophy, law, use of force, officer safety, investigations, traffic, narcotics, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, fire prevention and fire suppression as well as a force options simulator.  All attendees will receive CPR training and certification.

Academy classes are interactive, taught by sworn and civilian public safety personnel of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Participants will have the opportunity to meet the Director of Public Safety and many members of the department.

Eligible participants must live or work within the City of Rohnert Park, be a minimum of 18 years of age.

Citizens meeting these criteria may apply for seats in the next available session.  Applications will be reviewed for eligibility after which qualified candidates will be placed on a class roster on a first-come, first-served basis. Remaining candidates will be placed on a waiting list for the next available class. The class is scheduled every Monday from September 11 to November 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The class size is limited to 25 people.

For more information or to request an application, contact the Department of Public Safety Headquarters, located at 500 City Center Drive, in the City of Rohnert Park, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 584-2600.  You can also email the administrative assistant Catherine Colburn at ccolburn@rpcity.org.

Or visit us at: http://www.rpcity.org/city_hall/departments/public_safety/get_involved/citizen_s_academy/

