Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9

The Church of the Oaks will host its annual Crab Feed Feb. 8-9 from 6-9 p.m. both nights.

The event helps raise money to support the church which has been a Cotati landmark since 1907. This event will feature all-you-can-eat cracked crab with drawn butter, wine, pasta, Caesar salad, garlic bread, brownies and coffee and tea.

Following the dinner, a raffle and an auction will be held which includes a few-weeks stay in a luxury Palm Springs location. Tech High students will be your friendly wait staff and music is provided by Gil Gardner.