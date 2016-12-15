Christmas books capture the true spirit of the season

By: Berniece Owen

Book Review

Christmas is a busy time of year, but it is also a great time of year to take some time to relax a bit. Reading is my favorite form of relaxation, and here are two of my favorite Christmas books by two of my favorite authors. In different ways both writers capture the spirit of the holidays: Connie Willis, “Miracle and other Christmas Stories” and Fannie Flagg, “A Redbird Christmas.”

Willis writes science fiction, but do not let the label fool you. She does not write about hard core science; rather she writes about the human side of science – the flaws and foibles of people dealing with puzzling events to a greater or lesser degree of success.

“Miracle and other Christmas Stories” is a collection of eight Christmas stories by Willis which features the tale of a church choir practicing for the annual nativity program. Anyone who has ever participated in such a program – or watched such a program – can relate to the last-minute crises that occur. Perhaps a few will anticipate the miracle that makes the story a delight to read.

For a change in focus, Willis moves from the church choir to a Fifth Avenue toy shop with all the toys one’s child could possibly desire – or not. Depends on the shopper, I guess. Still another story is set in a busy office environment with plans well underway for the office party.

The fun here is the serious debate about which is the better holiday film: “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life.” All of the stories feature a melding of traditional Christmas stories with twists that could be straight out of the classic television show “The Twilight Zone” – but as promised, no hard core science.

Fannie Flagg is probably best known for “Fried Green Tomatoes,” but she has numerous other excellent titles to recommend her, including “A Redbird Christmas.”

I picked up a copy at a library book sale several years ago intending it as a gift. It had a nice title and a very attractive book jacket, and it was a good size for a casual gift. I don’t like to give books that I haven’t read first, so I gave it a try. What a good idea!

Since then I have given away several copies and have recommended it as a Christmas “read” to a couple of book groups. Flagg has a down-home style that is easy to read, and the story is perfect for a couple of holiday hours.

The heroes are Jack, the redbird, and Oswald, a new arrival in Alabama. Oswald believes he has only a year to live – his doctor has told him so – and he decides to leave the cold and wet of Chicago for a warmer climate based on a chance reading of an ad in an obscure magazine.

His new community envelopes him with companionship and he makes the acquaintance of a feisty red bird.

This is a feel-good Christmas story, so you can foresee a happy ending, but the storytelling is so expert that I was engrossed for the whole distance. I hope you will be too.

South Dakota native Berniece Owen is a retired librarian and an avid reader who currently lives in Rohnert Park. She has earned degrees from the University of South Dakota and The University of Southern California (Master’s degree) in Library Science.