Mark your calendars and join us Aug. 5 at Brewster’s. This second annual “For the Children” Pasta Dinner fundraiser is hosted by all three of Petaluma’s Rotary clubs. All proceeds from the dinner, raffle tickets, and silent auction of gift baskets will be used to fund a variety of projects for kids in Petaluma and around the world.

Great food and beverages, live entertainment, and a great cause. What more can you ask for?

Get your tickets at eventbrite.com or http://bit.ly/rotary4kids2019