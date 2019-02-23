Health
February 23, 2019
Children’s dental health month

By: Jamie Sahouria
February 22, 2019

If you asked a pediatric dentist what their favorite month of the year was, my guess is most would say Feb. Why Feb? Well, for starters, it has been designated as National Children’s Dental Health Month. All over the United States, pediatric dental offices increase their outreach during this time. They visit with local school children and educate them and their parents about good oral health. Some communities even participate in Give Kids a Smile Day. This day, typically held on the first Fri. and Sat. of Feb. is a way for dentists to give back to their local communities. It is an effort spearheaded by the American Dental Association.

Sonoma County definitely participates in this worthwhile day. In our community, Give Kids a Smile Day turned 15 this year. This local effort, led by the Community Action Partnership based in Santa Rosa, has been vital to coordinating the event for our area. Local dental offices, the SRJC Dental Program and the community clinics all open their doors and provide vital dental care to those without a dental home.

In my own practice, we donate our time and talents yearly to this event. Over the years, I’d estimate my office has seen well over 500 kids and has provided well into six figures of free dental care.  The children and families we get to meet are really appreciative of our efforts and you can’t beat that feeling you get when you know you’ve done something for the greater good. 

During the month of Feb., my team visits numerous elementary school classrooms and day cares across Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove. If your child’s school or daycare would like a visit, please contact the office to schedule. The kids are given a free oral kit and are taught oral hygiene instruction during the visits. It is as much fun for the kids as it is for our team. Happy Children’s Dental Health Month!  

Dr. Jamie Sahouria is Rohnert Park's only full time, board certified pediatric dentist. She works at 1303 Medical Center Drive, where she and partner doctors provide dental care and braces for kids and adults. Dr. Jamie is a Rohnert Park native and is a proud graduate of The Ranch. She can be reached via her website at www.BrushFlosssSmile.com