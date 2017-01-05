Kids & Pets
January 5, 2017
Children’s authors to speak at Flamingo Hotel

January 6, 2017

Children’s authors Tim McCanna and Meg Fleming will share their professional insights and discuss the nuts and bolts of writing effective and successful picture book manuscripts. 

The event takes place Feb. 12, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Flamingo Hotel’s Empire Room, located at 2777 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa. It is open to the public and admission is $10.

Talking points will include developing ideas, writing resources, character development, the importance of revision, rhyming do’s and don’ts, and more. 

McCanna is the author of “Teeny Tiny Trucks,” “Bitty Bot,” and “Watersong.” He has worked in advertising, wrote and produced an off-off  Broadway musical, produced music and narration for award-winning story apps, picture book trailers, and kid lit podcasts. 

The Assistant Regional Advisor for SCBWI’s San Francisco/South chapter, he holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing for Musical Theatre from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. 

 Meg Fleming is the author of “I Heart You” and “Ready, Set, Build!”  

 