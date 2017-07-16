Children's Museum expands annual train celebration

By: By Jenny Juhl, Director of Development

The Great Train Days return to the Children's Museum for a full weekend of fun for young train-lovers. Train Days will take place August 5th and 6th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Children's Museum of Sonoma County, located at 1835 W. Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. No advance tickets required. Daily admission to the museum is $12 for adults and children; CMOSC members are free.

Due to the popularity of last year's Train Day, the 2017 event has expanded to two days of fun and will feature more model train displays and a Ride-On Steam Engine. Local toy store, Fundamonium, will be bringing in brio train pieces for young enthusiasts to build their own tracks. The event will also feature train-centric art projects, sing-alongs, stories, and more.

The museum, now in its fourth year of operation, continues to grow and expand programming and special event offerings. In January, the Museum hosted the 1st annual "Snow Days." The event, which featured winter activities and a tent full of fresh snow, brought in 7,000 children and caregivers over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

In keeping with the museum's mission, Train Days will bring a unique experience to Sonoma County families and encourage play and exploration.

For more information, contact the Children's Museum of Sonoma County at (707) 546-4069 or visit www.cmosc.org. About Children's Museum of Sonoma County

Children's Museum of Sonoma County is a non-profit organization located at 1835 West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa, California.

The museum invites children and their families from all walks of life to explore and learn about science, art and the natural world. The museum includes an indoor science and imagination gallery, a toddler area, a private birthday party and event venue, an arts center, as well as outdoor exhibits that showcase the diversity of Sonoma County, including a scale Russian River, stand of redwood trees, farm area and interactive butterfly garden.

The mission of the Children's Museum of Sonoma County's is to inspire children's creativity and stimulate their curiosity to discover the world through playful exploration of the arts and sciences. Daily Admission and Membership is subsidized by donor generosity to remain accessible to Sonoma County families.

For more information, visit www.cmosc.org.