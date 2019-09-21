Recognizing the value of properly installed car and booster seats in safeguarding children, Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has passed a resolution designating the third week of September as Child Passenger Safety Week.

“Putting in car seats correctly can save lives,” Sen. Dodd said. “All too often they are improperly installed, and children are injured or even killed. My hope is to bring awareness to this situation and prevent the future tragic loss of life.”

Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of injury and death in children. The American Automobile Association estimates 90 percent of child restraints are incorrectly installed or improperly used. Further, 71 percent of small children in fatal crashes would have survived had they been properly restrained in child safety seats. Studies show nine out of 10 parents move their child from a booster seat to a seat belt before their child is big enough.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, AAA and the California Highway Patrol will encourage people to sign up for their free car seat inspections.

The resolution as sponsored by AAA Northern California with the support of public safety advocates and the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“AAA knows that parents want the best for their children but purchasing a certified car seat is only the first step in child passenger safety,” said Mike Blasky, spokesman for AAA Northern California. “AAA research shows that nine out of every 10 car seats are installed improperly. We encourage every parent and guardian to visit a AAA branch for a free car seat inspection, and we’d like to thank Senator Bill Dodd for his efforts in helping us promote the importance of traffic safety and keeping our children safe.”