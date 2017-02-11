Chico St. no match for SSU

Seawolves open remodeled gym with big victory

Sonoma State University’s men’s basketball team sent a sellout crowd of 2,080 home happy in the grand reopening of the Wolves’ Den by crushing Chico State, ranked No. 20 nationally, 66-50 on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Seawolves on the next night kept the good vibes flowing by taking down Stanislaus State, of Turlock, 56-47.

The Seawolves improved to 15-5 on the year and 11-3 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

SSU 66, Chico State 50

Jimmy Golden led three SSU players in double figures with 18 points. Luke Cochran and Armani Nicolis added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Emotions and intensity were running high in the Wolves' Den from the very beginning, as both the team and fans were anxious to return to the home floor.

It was the first time the Seawolves were able to play in their home gym since Nov. 19, and SSU brought its A game in its return, especially the defense.

The nation’s top-ranked defense held the Wildcats to a paltry 28.6 percent shooting from the floor, only allowing them to connect on 14 of their 49 shots. The defense also forced 16 turnovers, while Sonoma committed 12.

SSU 56, Stanislaus State 47

Nathan Molony-Benjamin was able to provide a spark off the bench on both ends of the court Saturday night, tallying 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks to help lead the Seawolves past the Warriors.

Again, the Seawolves’ defense made its presence felt, holding the Warriors to 35.4 percent on 17-of-48 shooting from the floor, including 5 of 18 from distance, only 27.8 percent. Another impressive stat was the defense's ability to force 12 turnovers, while the offense only committed eight.

SSU is back in action tonight, Feb. 10, when it hits the road to face Cal State East Bay at 7:30 p.m. SSU on Saturday, Feb. 11, goes up against Cal State Monterey Bay at 7:30 p.m.