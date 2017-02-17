Chick-fil-A in process of hiring 75 workers for March 2 opening

Chick-fil-A franchise owner Jas Bains will soon welcome guests to the new standalone Rohnert Park restaurant at 5080 Redwood Dr. and has begun hiring as many as 75 new team members to prepare for the March 2 grand opening.

Bains is hiring for full-time and part-time positions to work in all areas of the restaurant.

That roster including leadership positions focused on talent, training and administrative support.

Applications can be submitted through www.cfarohnertpark.com or in person at the restaurant hiring trailer between 9 a.m.-noon and between 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Each individually owned and operated restaurant is a separate employer.