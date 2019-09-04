Cheryl Nixon and Friar Tucks

By: Irene Hilsendager

Cheryl Nixon was born in Tulare County, Ca. being the middle child of four. She has two older brothers and a younger sister. Her parents were wed for fifty-two years.

Cheryl graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol, attended Santa Rosa Junior College and went to the Empire College studying for office work. She worked for a chiropractor, did payroll and took care of a family of two sons, Rudy and Randy.

In the meantime, Marcus and Cheryl lived in Fremont and Pacifica. Since Marcus was a merchant seaman and oftentimes shipped out of San Francisco. Cheryl often felt that she was a single mom of a three-year-old and the other being nine months of age. She said Marcus had shipped out so often she felt bad not having a father around all of the time. When older, Rudy worked at the Crab Shack in San Francisco.

Marcus always wanted a pub. Not a bar or grill but distinctly a pub and it became Friar Tucks Pub. In 1992, the owner of the Rancho Cotati Shopping Center (Oliver’s) evicted Friar Tucks after 15 years in the center. This was a blow to the Nixon family. A close friend Sharon, a faithful and friendly employee developed a very close relationship working in the bar. Cheryl said, “I had to learn so much not really knowing what I had to do. Sharon was my right-hand person.” She took one step at a time with the ABC office and also the health department. After moving into downtown Cotati and establishing a base of customers, it has been 12 years of always meeting new people, becoming friends with the Cotati police force and enjoying small town activities. Friar Tucks is still going strong.

If you have ever had the occasion to step into Friar Tucks, you can spend many an hour looking at the structure of the building. Marcus was responsible for all of the decorations, pool tables, domino games, helmets and the shields on the walls.

Cheryl has been very involved the the City of Cotati. She is a past president of the Chamber of Commerce and always involves her group with any city involvement.

When the Nixons purchased their house in 1977 in Rohnert Park, Cheryl says it was a joy. There were parks everywhere and good schools in all areas of town. Cheryl even was going to be a Lioness but there never was enough time with family, a place of business to run and a very ill husband.

Marcus had a major stroke and was in the Apple Valley Rehab Center in Sebastopol for almost five years.

Cheryl feels Cotati has been very good to them. The police department is a friend and many old friends still participate when Friar Tucks have their organized activities and just love to participate in the city jazz festival, now called the Cotati music festival.

Cheryl says if she goes traveling, she just loves coming back home and feels at peace. Nixon has had some trials and tribulations. She feels much better since her back surgery but keeps thinking about retirement.

Cheryl has six grandkids so she will be spending more time with them and, I am sure, always keeping an eye on Friar Tucks.