Cherie Chipman gets promoted

The Exchange Bank announced the promotion of Cherie Chipman to Vice President and Branch Manager Rohnert Park. This promotion is one of several that Chipman has earned since she began with Exchange Bank. Cherie is responsible for overall operations, loan growth, customer service, performance and profitability of the Rohnert Park branch.

Cherie began her career with Exchange Bank in 2008 as a personal banker. She was quickly promoted into a regional premier banking role in support of nine offices in the southern region. In 2015, Chipman was promoted to relationship bank/wholesaler and was instrumental in the creation, rollout and administration of Exchange Bank’s relationship banker program.

Before coming to Exchange Bank, Cherie held positions in management and accounting in several local financial service organizations. She has an AA degree from Santa Rosa Junior College with certificates in Accounting and Tax Preparation.

Chipman is a Penngrove resident and is very active in the Rohnert Park and Cotati communities. She is currently the vice president of the Cotati-Rohnert Park Educational Foundation and past president of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce.