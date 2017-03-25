Cheese festival set this weekend

The 11th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival will be held at the Sheraton in Petaluma March 24-26.

Highlights will include artisan tours and lunches March 24-25, seminars and pairing demos March 25 with a new artisan cheese and cocktail sampling along with two new wine and dine with the cheese makers’ events that evening.

On March 26, the popular Bubbles & Brunch will kick off the day with the Cheese Twins followed by the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace featuring live cooking and entertaining demos with 90 cheese makers and artisan food and beverage purveyors.

For tickets and information go to artisancheesefestival.com.

Some of these events on the full calendar have already sold out.