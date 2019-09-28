Cheering and performing is my game

Rohnert Park Warrior cheerleaders, past and present, cheering together at a recent Santa Rosa Junior College football game. Maggie Pratt, Natalya Sotelo, Kaitlynne Droubay and Isabella Ramirez, cheered for the Warriors in their younger days, then went on to cheer for Rancho and Analy High Schools and are now cheering for SRJC. In July the SRJC cheerleaders held a cheer camp for young girls interested in cheering and members of the RP Warriors cheer teams attended and joined the JC cheerleaders at a game Sat, Sept. 21 to cheer and perform at half-time. The Warrior cheerleaders are Skylar Turner, Leanne Manchester, Isabella Vera, Hailey Baker and Mckenna Archer.

Photo by Jane Peleti