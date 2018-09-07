Local
September 7, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Coffee with a Cop Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant Fire caused by big rig crash Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Cotati gives go-ahead for complex sewer extension Shooting for the stars: Rancho alumna joins Boeing Space 30th annual summer hog run Public auction in Cotati Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center Cotati's National Night Out Locals celebrate National Night Out Come “Stuff the truck” for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Smart safety tips for public transit riders Beautifying with boulders in RP Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company City of RP hires expert to help with investigation of police practices Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify Local 4th of July festivities Outlook for RP economy looks good Rancho Adobe launches tax initiative for November ballot Cal Fire issues open burn suspension: Hot weather brings ban Celebrating National Night Out in our local cities World’s ugliest dog retires to Penngrove Mountain lion sightings increase in Sonoma County A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award Unclear whether Chili’s data hack affected Rohnert Park location Stop in the name of the paw RP Dept. of Public Safety holds community meetings RP looking for applicants 4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund Weeds, just the tip of the iceberg Scheduling makes waves at Magnolia Pool Local election results: Supervisors hold their seats and Regional Measure 3 passes Cotati continues discussion with VP on carbon fee program Opinion editorial Fire recovery events at SSU One famous flag SSU counselor being remembered as energetic and hard-working Domestic violence case leads to vehicle pursuit

Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 7, 2018

Five suspected drunken drivers and two others that were wanted on felony warrants were arrested at last week’s DUI checkpoints in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. 

Rohnert Park and Cotati officers held their checkpoint last Friday evening on East Cotati Ave. at Santero Wy. Between 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They stopped 936 drivers and arrested two women ages 35 and 37, suspected of driving drunk. Cotati officers cited three others for license violations.

Santa Rosa’s checkpoint apprehended two suspected impaired drivers and also cited 14 people for driving without a valid license.

Petaluma police had two checkpoints Saturday night in East Petaluma on Old Redwood Hwy. between Redwood Way and N/ McDowell Blvd. from 6 to 10 p.m. Officers stopped 506 drivers and arrested one suspected of a DUI. Also, four drivers were given citations with invalid licenses.