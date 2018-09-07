Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers

By: Irene Hilsendager

Five suspected drunken drivers and two others that were wanted on felony warrants were arrested at last week’s DUI checkpoints in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

Rohnert Park and Cotati officers held their checkpoint last Friday evening on East Cotati Ave. at Santero Wy. Between 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They stopped 936 drivers and arrested two women ages 35 and 37, suspected of driving drunk. Cotati officers cited three others for license violations.

Santa Rosa’s checkpoint apprehended two suspected impaired drivers and also cited 14 people for driving without a valid license.

Petaluma police had two checkpoints Saturday night in East Petaluma on Old Redwood Hwy. between Redwood Way and N/ McDowell Blvd. from 6 to 10 p.m. Officers stopped 506 drivers and arrested one suspected of a DUI. Also, four drivers were given citations with invalid licenses.