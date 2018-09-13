Check point coming Sept. 15

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will conduct a DUI/driver license checkpoint Saturday, Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at an undisclosed location within the city. DUI checkpoints are proven deterrents to help reduce deaths and injuries in alcohol or drug-involved accidents with research showing crashes involving alcohol drop by an average of 20 percent when well-publicized checkpoints are conducted often enough, the department said. "Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roadways endangering others using our city streets," Sgt. Jerrod Marshall said.