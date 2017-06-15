Check Center again provides free backpacks

On August 12th the Check Center will be holding the annual “Back to School” event. The program was started in 2006 and it has grown over the years.

The major goal is to help provide children with the proper tools needed to have a good school year. Many families struggle with paying for items such as backpacks, school supplies and other back-to-school necessities; this is why Check Center has dedicated one time a year to provide the community free of charge for these items.

This event is fun for the families who participate. In the past years it was great with participation from local police, fire department and other government agencies to provide more free services to the community. Even local businesses have lent their support by offering FREE goods that day. Check Center even holds raffles and serves refreshments while the kids go through the process of getting their school supplies.

Over an average year Check Center gives out over 1,800 backpacks in that one day and this year will be no different, we hope to give out over 3,200 backpacks to the communities near our 18 locations. For every backpack we provide that’s one more parent who has gained a little more peace of mind, the child goes prepared for school and ready to learn.

The event time is between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each of our 18 locations in San Diego and the Bay Area and one in Rohnert Park

You may contact Store Manager Yasmeen Bernal directly for more details of the event at 707-584-5710.