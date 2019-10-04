Charitable program linking foster families and churches

It’s often little, basic things that help ease the lives of foster children and families in crisis:

A single mother gets a crib to ensure her newborn has a safe place to sleep.

Grandparents caring for their grandchild get a car seat that keeps the child protected.

To help a foster child return to a stable, secure home, a family gets basic living room or bedroom furniture.

On Thurs., Oct. 3, the faith-based, Christian, nonprofit Help One Child and Sonoma County’s child welfare division, Family, Youth and Children’s Services (FYC), will launch a local CarePortal, an online database of requests donated goods and services from foster parents and families identified by child welfare professionals.

Religious groups that sign up for the Sonoma County CarePortal can then review and choose to fulfill any specific request for help. Donations and support help ensure the safety, stability and well-being of children and families involved with child welfare or prevent the need for child welfare involvement so the family can stay together.

Local religious organizations, agencies that serve local children and families, and community members are invited to the CarePortal launching on Thurs., Oct. 3, 3:30-5 p.m., at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel, 1 Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park. Speakers will demonstrate the online database and the first request from a family in need will be fulfilled live during the presentation.

“Bringing this program to Sonoma County helps broaden the community of care for the families FYC works with, many who can’t afford to buy children beds, adequate food or other essentials,” says FYC Division Director Nick Honey. “When our social workers find a family or child who needs help, they look for community resources to meet those needs. CarePortal will help us secure vital charitable donations that much faster.”

For information about the Sonoma County launch or about enrolling a religious group in CarePortal, email Valerie@helponechild.org or call (650) 917-1210.