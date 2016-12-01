Charges delayed against RP man accused of sexual assault

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced on Wednesday afternoon that charges will not be filed against a Rohnert Park man accused of sexual assault at this time.

Raymond Foakes, 53, who has ties to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club was arrested for numerous felonies, including sexual assault, on Monday night.

“This is an ongoing investigation into very serious charges, and it will take some additional time for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department to complete their investigation,” Ravitch said in a written statement. “Although there may be a legal basis to make an arrest, the bar is far higher to substantiate the filing of criminal charges.”

Based on the evidence received to date, a United States Magistrate has issued a no-bail parole warrant which will keep Foakes in custody. The victim, a 49-year-old woman from Santa Rosa, told law enforcement authorities she received a phone call to meet Foakes in the area of the Hells Angels Clubhouse off Frazier Road in Santa Rosa. She drove to the area and met with the suspect, who, according to a Sheriff’s office report, ordered her into her car while he drove her to a secluded area off Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.

After parking the car, Foakes allegedly sexually assaulted the victim against her will and threatened he would harm the woman’s husband if she didn’t comply. Foakes, according to the Sheriff’s Office, is a well-documented long-time member of the Hells Angels with a history of violent crime. After the alleged assault, Foakes drove the victim back to the Hells Angels Clubhous.

The woman later reported this incident to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives from the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault unit investigated the crime. Based on their investigation, they obtained a search warrant from a Sonoma County judge. Based on Foakes’ history of violent crime, the Sheriff’s SWAT team was called in to attempt to serve the warrant at Foakes’ home at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday night. Foakes wasn’t home at the time but he was subsequently arrested by deputies at a meeting he was attending off Airway Drive in Santa Rosa.