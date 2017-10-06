Changing seasons affect us

By: Dawn Dolan

Certified Nutritional Testing

As our mind and body adapts to the changing seasons, we often find ourselves at a loss as how to plan for our comfort and wellbeing. We have hot or cool days and hot or cool nights alternating with fog, rain and varying temperatures during the course of any single day. The oriental healing arts have gone into great depths to note how these seasonal changes affect our overall health - body, mind and emotions. Here in the west, one most often hears the mother in the family simply saying “take along a jacket” when you are dashing out of the house.

On the windy days, many people feel that they are more easily irritated by the normal things in life and with the kids returning to school, many are exposed to more infectious processes that they bring home with them at the end of the day. This drops energy along with their mood and they freely share this with the rest of the family.

This is an ideal time to put a little extra thought into supporting the immune and endocrine systems to increase our natural resilience at this time of year. Some natural whole food based broad spectrum supplements along with a good quality fish oil or flax seed oil can be a simple daily addition to your breakfast or dinner routine. Our foods don’t always give us all that we need for an extra boost when the season adds a bit of extra stress to our systems. That little extra that we add may be what makes all the difference in creating and maintaining health, energy and an even mood.

Be well!

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.