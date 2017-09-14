Celebrating the opening of new bilingual preschool

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting at 4Cs of Sonoma County Gold Ridge Preschool. 4Cs is excited to open a brand new full day bilingual preschool program located at 1455 Golf Course Dr. This new program was a partnership with 4Cs, The City of Rohnert Park and First 5 Sonoma County. Pictured is 4Cs Executive Director Melanie Dodson and Case Manager Luis Sanchez, First 5 Commissioner Cynthia Murray, Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie and Councilmember Gina Belforte, Rohnert Park Chamber Executive Director Lisa Orloff and Santa Rosa Metro Chamber Sales Manager Kim Williams.