Celebrating Oxford Suites ribbon cutting in Rohnert Park

The City of Rohnert Park and the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce welcomes Oxford Suites to our friendly city and to celebrate with them at their grand opening and ribbon cutting. Owners Curt and Robin Baney recognized Jimmie Rogers for his work in bringing them to Rohnert Park with a beautiful portrait in their conference area and by naming one of their meeting rooms the J.R. Boardroom. Pictured here are owners Curt and Robin Baney, Controller Tom Condon, a long- time employee, Joyce Rogers and members of the Oxford Suites staff. Not pictured Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Council Members Gina Belforte, Joe Callinan and Amy Ahanotu, City Manager Darrin Jenkins, Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz, Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Orloff and Santa Rosa Metro Chamber Vice President of Member Services, Dheepa Johnston.