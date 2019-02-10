The Sonoma County Library is offering a variety of events and curating displays and resources to celebrate Black History Month in 2019. We pay tribute by celebrating and learning about the generations of African Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society.

Since 1976, the month of February has been designated Black History Month, or National African American History Month, and is a time to recognize, celebrate, and honor the rich and diverse history of African Americans.

The month-long celebration includes programs and events for children and families, teens and adults. The library will feature the following:

“Who am I?” challenge

Come test your knowledge and learn something new. Our Black History Month Challenge will be available the month of Feb. in the Children’s Room.

Central Library - Santa Rosa

Petaluma Regional Library

Rincon Valley Regional Library

Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library

African American Folktales with Kirk Waller

Join master storyteller Kirk Waller as he performs stories and songs that explore African and African American culture and history. For children ages 5 and up.

Cloverdale Regional Library, Fri., Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

Guerneville Regional Library, Sat., Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.

Northwest Regional Library (Santa Rosa), Sat., Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Sebastopol Regional Library, Sat., Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Windsor Regional Library, Sat., Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Black History Short Film Series for kids

A film viewing and discussion to celebrate Black History Month. For ages 5 and up.

Healdsburg Regional Library, Fri., Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, Wed., Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

Cloverdale Regional Library, Thurs., Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

Library Movie Matinee: Black Panther

Celebrate powerful black culture through a Marvel superhero movie.

Petaluma Regional Library, Sat., March 2 at 3 p.m.

Black History Month Film Series & Discussion: I Am Not Your Negro

“I Am Not You Negro” is a film based on an unfinished manuscript by author James Baldwin. View and discuss the film with Laura Ainsworth, Communication Studies Instructor at the Santa Rosa Junior College Communication Studies Department.

Guerneville Regional Library, Wed., Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Central Santa Rosa Library, Sat., Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, Wed., Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Black History Month Film Series: I Am Not Your Negro

An up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using James Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material.

Windsor Regional Library, Sat., Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Roseland Community Library, Wed., Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Petaluma Regional Library, Mon., Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Healdsburg Regional Library, Wed., Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

Understanding the Civil Rights Movement

Join us for an episode of Eyes on the Prize and a discussion led by Michael Ezra, Professor, American Multicultural Studies at Sonoma State University and Editor, Journal of Civil and Human Rights.

Rincon Valley Library, Wed., Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

Sonoma Valley Regional Library, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

All events are free and open to all.