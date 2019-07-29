Cattle drive comes to SR

We are celebrating all things western at the 2019 Sonoma County Fair where we are going “Back to Our Roots, in Cowboy Boots!” As part of our western fun, the Sonoma County Fair, with the support of the City of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, will be featuring a Cattle Drive to kick off Farmer’s Day festivities Sun., Aug. 4. Thirty head of cattle will be managed by wranglers through the streets of downtown Santa Rosa, ending the cattle drive at the fairgrounds.

“We are incredibly excited to reintegrate the cattle drive to help kick off this year’s Farmer’s Day at Sonoma County Fair,” said Rob Muelrath, President of the Sonoma County Fair’s Board of Directors. “Agriculture has always been a pillar of our fair and bringing back the cattle drive is a natural fit for this year’s ‘Back to Our Roots in Cowboy Boots’ theme to showcase Sonoma County’s storied agricultural heritage.”

The festivities begin at 8:30am with a chuckwagon pancake breakfast provided by the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The fair’s event partner, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, will also be providing a range of activities for aspiring cowboys and cowgirls!

The herd is expected to leave Courthouse Square at 10 a.m. and will begin its trek to the fairgrounds. They should arrive at the fairgrounds by 11a.m. Spectators are welcome to watch along the route or wait at the Pavilion Parking Lot at the Fairgrounds.

The cattle drive route will take the herd east along 4th Street to E Street, then south on E Street to the parking lot on S. E Street and Bennett Valley Road. There will be no parking on

4th Street between Mendocino and E Street or on E Street between 4th and Bennett Valley Road during the event.

A special sponsorship program is in place for guest wranglers to ride along with the cattle drive. Guest wranglers can pay $1,000 to participate in this exciting ride; horses will be provided for those who need them (space is limited). They will join a host of local dignitaries and special guests in the ride.

Over 35 volunteers will also be working the route, manning barricades at intersections. A special thanks to the Sonoma County Farm Bureau for providing all the volunteers and day of coordination for this event.

Pull on your cowboy boots, grab your hats and mosey on over for 11 days of good ol’ fashion western fun this summer. We’re going “Back to Our Roots, in Cowboy Boots” as we celebrate western tradition and country fun. The 2019 Fair will feature free concerts every night on the Community Stage, three nights of Monster Trucks and much more. The Sonoma County Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 and runs through Sunday, August 11. Don’t miss live horse racing on our dirt and turf tracks every Thursday through Sunday of Fair. For more information, visit SonomaCountyFair.com.