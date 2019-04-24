Sports
Cars and coffee at the Speedway

April 19, 2019

April 20 at the Sonoma Raceway is the place to be for car enthusiasts from around the Bay Area. Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) will partner with the Nor-Cal Car Club to host this event.  For the third year in a row, Sonoma will host a Cars and Coffee style event as a fundraiser for SCC and Sonoma Charter School. Over 450 cars were on display last year at this event and this year the expected turnout is for 1,000 cars. For only 20 dollars, a spectator or vehicle owner can park his or her car in the paddock and walk around and check out all the cars. The show will run from 8 a.m. to noon. All proceeds will go to the charity.

Photo by Cliff Mills