Carrying another on a recovery path

By: Irene Hilsendager

Who is a warrior?

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati had a special speaker at their last meeting that inspired everyone. SSG Jeremiah Pauley, U.S. Army (Retired). is a spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Project of the Sacramento Chapter of Northern California. He spoke on various topics.

Warriors are described as veterans and service members who received a physical or mental injury, illness or wounds while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

Emotional recovery starts by asking for help. Many do not but help is always there for those who live daily with PTSD. Through interactive programs, rehabs and professional service, you can build the resilience you need to overcome mental health problems including PTSD, TBI and more.

What is combat stress? It is a normal reaction to the abnormal conditions of a combat environment. Symptoms can be but are not limited to fatigue, loss of concentrations and less reaction time. We have mentioned PTSD and what is it? Post-Traumatic stress disorder is a diagnosed condition that can develop after a person is exposed to a traumatic event. PTSD is a condition for many veterans after military duties. There can be disturbing thoughts, feelings as dreams related to an event; also, mental or physical distress with difficulty sleeping and changes how a person feels and thinks. Traumatic brain injury is an injury to the brain caused by external force. TBI includes mental change, less concentration, headaches, sleep difficulty, and reduced motor coordination Severe TBI can greatly reduce motor control, reduced ability to speak and agitation.

Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of programs, service and events for wounded veterans of military actions following Sept. 11. It operates as a nonprofit 501 (C)(3) organization. As of June 1, 2015 WWP, served 71,866 registered alumni and 11,494 registered members. The organization has partnered with several charities, such as the American Red Cross, Resounding Joy, a music therapy group in Ca. and Operation Homefront.

Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 in Roanoke, Va. by John Melia who had been extremely wounded in a helicopter crash while serving in Somalia in 1992. He then assembled backpacks and distributed to inspire veterans at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

In Sept. 2005, the United Spinal Association granted $2.7 million to WWP to “develop into a stand-alone charity with its own programs and provide comfort times to providing longer-term support for returning wounded veterans via compensation, education, health care, insurance housing and employment.

There is a positive path forward for every warrior. Even the most injured warriors can find some form of independence. With the right support, every warrior can accomplish a civilian life that’s worth living.

The Independence Program is aspired to help warriors suffering from moderate to severe brain injury, spinal cord injury or neurological conditions and take positive steps toward independent living. Some services include social and recreation, wellness, volunteer work, education and other life skills.

The wounded warrior project is to connect, serve and empower by giving these groups free mental, physical health and wellness programs with career and benefits counseling and provide support for the most severely injured.

The wounded warriors get connected with many programs. There is the Alumni program that gets to know each other. Find out what resources are available by calling 888-997-2586. Join a group of fellow warriors that can offer real life solutions to challenges you are facing.

Warrior Care Network connects you with free outpatient mental health care at one of four world-class medical centers. We can support you whether you are dealing with military-related stress or trauma or need to find a new normal.

When wounded warriors entrust to making a positive change in their physical recover, WWP is ready to help by providing nutrition and exercise coaching to help control your health.

financial stability is the foundation of a flourishing recovery. If a warrior is not financially stable, it is difficult to focus on anything else. WWP provides Department of veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense benefits claims assistance to alleviate the process of receiving benefits owed to you. For more information go to Wounded Warrior Project.org.