Caregivers offered free awareness training

Sonoma County caregivers can earn $25 and become certified to care for older and disabled adults at free, LGBT+ Awareness Trainings in May and June. The four-hour classes help improve caregivers’ skills when working with two often hidden and underserved populations, LGBT+ older adults and LGBT+ adults with disabilities.

Family members who are care providers and professionals working for In-Home Supportive Services, private home care agencies, and assisted living or skilled nursing facilities are encouraged to attend.

Pre-registration online is required for all Awareness Trainings:

• Thurs., May 2, 1–5 p.m., Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive, Petaluma. Register: ihss050219.eventbrite.com.

• Thurs., May 16, Noon–4 p.m., Adult & Aging, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa. Register: ihss051619.eventbrite.com.

• Thurs., June 6, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Employment & Training Division, 2227 Capricorn Way, Santa Rosa. Register: ihss060619.eventbrite.com

LGBT seniors are five times less likely to access mainstream health, housing and social services without knowing that providers value LGBT-inclusive practices. Class content builds awareness and understanding of the unique needs of LGBT+ older adults, how the caregiver’s approach affects clients’ care and ways to improve communications with and about LGBT+ older adults.

To earn a Certificate of Completion and $25, participants must: 1) register online by one week before the training, 2) arrive at the training on time, and 3) complete the four-hour class.

Certification is by SAGECare, the only national, LGBT aging, cultural competency training program. Clients of local senior service agencies and facilities will be informed that they can choose a caregiver who completed the training

The trainings are provided by the In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority, the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging, SAGECare, which is part of the advocacy group SAGE, and LGBTQ Connections. The trainings funded and sponsored by the County of Sonoma, the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging, In-Home Supportive Services Public Authority and the LBTQI Giving Circle Sonoma County. Sponsors hope to train and certify 180 local care providers through October in a total of eight workshops.

For more information about the trainings and caregiver certification, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/Human-Services/Adult-and-Aging/Area-Agency-on-Aging/LGBTQ-Older-Adults, or call the Area Agency on Aging at (707) 565-5700.