Candidates night for CRPUSD October 13

The four candidates running for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District Board of Trustees – current Board President Jennifer Wiltermood, Susan Adams, Timothy Nonn and Chrissa Gillies – are expected to participate in a candidate’s night on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Technology Middle School in Rohnert Park. This event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati.

Another CRPUSD candidates forum has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park.

The forum originally was scheduled for Oct. 11, but two of the candidates – Wiltermood and Adams – had scheduled a campaign kickoff event the same night. Their event had been scheduled before the announcement of the candidates forum at Cross and Crown.

All four candidates have been invited to participate in the event, but Adams has declined the invitation. The Community Voice’s Dave Williams will be the moderator.

Two seats on the CPUSD Board of Trustees are up for grabs. Trustee Ed Gilardi, after serving on the board for 20 years, opted to retire, leaving Wiltermood as the only incumbent in the race.