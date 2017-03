People camped out in the parking lot for the grand opening of the Rohnert Park Chick-Fil-A to get a free meal a week for one year courtesy of Jas Bains, owner of the new establishment. The first 100 eligible adults earned the 52-week prize. Chick-Fil-A opened its doors on Thursday, March 2. It is located in the old Fresh Choice building at 5080 Redwood Dr.

Photo by Robert Grant