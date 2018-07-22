Campers share their stories

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Each year we ask our oldest group of campers to share what they’ve learned at our Kidz ‘n Critters Summer Camp. We try to make this program educational as well as fun and it’s always interesting to hear what made the biggest impression on these 6 and 7th graders. Here’s what they said!

This week at camp we learned a lot of things. One of those things was that bees are responsible for a lot of dairy and fruit and that honeybees (are) endangered. My favorite part was animal socialization because I really liked playing with the kittens. I also really liked playing with the dogs, especially Pork Bun the Chihuahua.

-Trent Zuiderwey

This week at camp we did many new, cool and exciting things. One thing we saw was a kitten getting neutered. It was very gross. Another thing that happened was that some beekeepers came and taught us about bees and the way they live and feed their babies. I didn’t know that the queen bee was bigger than all of the other bees! My favorite part of camp was when a place called Goatlandia came and showed us a cute three-legged goat named Poppy.

-Max Clay

This week at camp I learned a lot. First, I learned how to clean a bunny’s cage. For instance, take everything out of it to brush off the extra hay and dirt. For another, after you put the stuff back in, take the box that you put the hay in (for babies, alfalfa hay; for adults, any other hay) and dump the old hay out. After that, you put new newspaper on the bottom and put the new hay in. Next, I also learned how to approach a dog. For example, don’t run up to the dog; slowly walk up to the dog and ask to pet. If the owner says yes, curl your hand and face the back of your hand toward the dog. Also, let the dog sniff you then start to pet the dog. Another, for when you have stray dogs running at you, you need to make like a tree. This means to stand still and cross your arms, but if they don’t go away, if you’re wearing a cap or something, throw it somewhere away to distract the dogs. My most favorite part of camp was animal socialization and handling the bunnies and cleaning their cages. My favorite bunny would probably be Spike - he is super fluffy. These are only some of the things that I learned and enjoyed and had fun doing.

-Keira Kwartz

This week at camp I learned that bees are responsible for most of our food. I also learned that it’s important for animals to get neutered and spayed, unless you want baby dogs or cats. My favorite part of camp was petting the animals and I thank my mom for letting me come to this camp.

-Ana Rubaloff

This week at camp I learned how important it is to spay and neuter your animals. I also learned that without bees, we wouldn’t have yogurt, milk and cheese, or anything related to milk. So, without bees, we wouldn’t have a lot of yogurt or milk and lots of fruits. My favorite part of camp was when the people of Goatlandia came. My favorite part of Goatlandia’s presentation was when I got to hold Poppy. Poppy is a baby goat that was born with three legs. Poppy was adopted by the Goatlandia people because the people that had her didn’t want her because she was born with three legs. So, the Goatlandia people adopted her before they could put her to sleep. Animal socialization is my second favorite part of camp because I get to pet a lot of animals and they are all so cute.

-Hannya Lopez

This week, I have learned many things; like how important bees are and how beneficial they are. Without bees, there wouldn’t be any alfalfa for the cows. I also learned how a cat is neutered, and how important it is to have it done. My favorite part about camp was holding the rats; they were so small and cute! Thanks to our counselors Mrs. B., Jessica, Ms. Dassow, Faith and Fernando for hosting the camp!

-Daniela Campos

This week at Kidz ‘n’ Critters Camp at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, we learned about how bees help the produce by making alfalfa. My favorite thing was seeing all the cool animals. The other thing I learned was how a kitten is neutered!

-Will Petersen

This week at camp I learned about microchips and how to approach a dog. Microchips are important because if you lose your pet and you microchip it, you can go to your animal shelter and find out where your pet is. Also, learning how to approach a dog is important because if a stray dog is running straight towards you, you have to stand like a tree and look away. My favorite part of the camp was animal socialization. This was my favorite part because I got to be with the bunnies, dogs and kittens! This was an amazing camp! Thank you to the counselors: Mrs. B., Ms. Dassow, Jessica, Faith and Fernando for making this camp happen!

-Isabella Ghiradelli

This week at camp we learned many things. We also learned about bees. And without bees, we wouldn’t have a lot of our foods. We also learned about Goatlandia. When Goatlandia came over, they showed us a goat named Poppy and it was a three-legged goat. My favorite part about this week is that we learned almost everything about bees.

-Justin Lee

This week at camp I learned so much! I learned how to safely pet a dog; why bees are so important, and why dogs and cats should get neutered and spayed. My favorite part of camp was animal socializing. Petting the animals was so calming. Animal camp is a blast!

-Liam Limberg

This week at camp we learned about CARE. CARE stands for Collar, Alter, Responsibility and Education. These are the steps to responsibly getting an animal. My favorite part of Kidz ‘n’ Critters Camp was animal socialization because it is fun to learn how to play with the animals. It is also good to learn about what the animals do and do not like.

-Clare Miller

This week at camp we learned how important a microchip is, along with spaying and neutering. My favorite part of camp was learning about all the animals and how to take care of all the animals in the shelter. Animal socialization is also one of my favorite parts of camp. I really enjoyed this week of camp. I hope to come again!

-Mayson Albright

This week at camp we learned about bees and how important they are to our community and how they help with our food. We also learned about the Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary. They brought in a cute little goat named Poppy; she only had three legs. My favorite part of camp was Animal Socialization. That is where you get to play with the animals.

-Samantha Zimin

This week at camp I learned about bees. Without bees, we would be without most fruits. Also, cows would not be able to eat and could not produce milk. We also saw a microscopic picture of a bee’s stinger next to a needle. My favorite part of camp was helping the staff feed the animals.

-Lucas Freele

This week at camp I learned how important spaying and neutering is. I also learned that some irresponsible goat owners burn off their horns and if you don’t do it correctly, the horns will grow back and curl down and stab the goat. My favorite part of camp was getting to know the animals and socializing with them.

-Vanessa Velasquez

This week at camp we learned about CARE. Collar/Chipping, altering (spay and neuter), Responsibility/Respect and Education. Another thing we learned about was Sonoma Bees. The Sonoma Bees organization helps bees by giving them a home. Bees are one of the most important insects on earth. Without bees, we wouldn’t have any fruits. My favorite part about camp was when Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary people came in and talked about all the different kinds of goats. They also showed us that without cows, we would have no yogurt or milk and every dairy product would not exist. Another thing we did in camp was animal socialization. During animal socialization, we played with kittens, dogs, bunnies and we also wrote in our journals about our favorite part of each day. One of the surprises that they gave us was watching a cat get neutered and we watched another cat get checked up by the vet because it was a stray. We also learned how to clean a bunny cage. We learned about volunteering and lastly, we learned how much adoptions cost.

-Emilia Morrison

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.