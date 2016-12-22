Camp Cotati for kids to open December 26

Need care for your child for the next two weeks while they are out of school? Cotati has just the thing for you.

Let your children experience Camp Cotati during the holiday break.

Each day will include different games, crafts and outdoor play (weather permitting). Those who participate should send their child with a lunch and snacks each day. Camp Cotati is for children between the ages of 5-12.

• Dec. 26-30, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Theme is Video Game Mania (Pokémon and others).

•Jan. 2-6, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Theme is Mad Scientists.

The fee is $100 per week or $35 per day on a drop-in basis. Camp Cotati is located in the Thomas Page Room of the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St. (behind City Hall).

Register by calling (707) 665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.org.