Feature of the Week
January 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Recognition of Oliver Fraenkle’s excellence in teaching Cotati Police Officer takes on new role RP City Managers then and now USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship Astronaut has high hopes Cotati Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years SSU ranked as U.S. News ‘Top Public School’ Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Rohnert Park students get schooled in kindness Every day 22 veterans commit suicide RCHS alumnus moves on to the bigtime LIME Foundation partners with local organization A night of pride for the Devil Pups “One Cold Night” raises money for SAY Students help with rebuilding efforts Cotati’s tree lighting A Cub reporter’s first scrapbook RP grant to help host 2019 One Planet Summit 140 years of Japanese American History in new exhibit in Cotati Orion greets the public Pet peeves that irritate me (an article of opinion) SSU to help with Mi Futuro Youth Healthcare Credo High’s reprisal: “The Aretha Tribute” Stories matter: Judson Snyder Marionettes at the local library Physics in action at Technology High School Tech High Titans undefeated champions A new face at the school district office How to do origami Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kicks off The Zschach’s and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang SSU launches ‘financial literacy’ project with Redwood Credit Union Spreckels’ ‘Nutcracker’ ---Precision, color and elegance A day of wood and amazement Ensure holiday packages don’t get stolen DA’s office and Social Advocates for Youth selected to receive grant City of Rohnert Park celebrates Veterans Nov. 11 Change of seasons can be stressful Experience Credo High School Faith Ako: Creating “A Wonderful World” Tech High’s warm clothing drive huge success Get musical instruments back into homes Donaghey has new career after retirement

Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation

January 11, 2019

Caltrans is committed to helping achieve California’s and former Governor Brown’s goal of eliminating transportation-based carbon emissions by 2045.

With this in mind, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), which oversees Caltrans, signed onto the Transport Decarbonization Alliance (TDA) at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco earlier in 2018. 

The TDA is focused on minimizing transportation’s impact on our environment and dramatically reducing those greenhouse gas emissions caused by traditional vehicles on the roadway every day. The TDA is comprised of global leaders and Caltrans (with its sustainability division at the forefront) is acting as a liaison and a binding force between the state and external partners.

Decarbonization is also critical to mitigating climate change, which is already impacting California and its transportation system through the vicious cycle of wildfires and ensuing burn scar floods and mudslides occurring year-round.

“Climate change is not a vague fear or a far off event,” said Caltrans Director Laurie Berman. “We have to be vigilant every day to combat climate change.”

The reality for most Californians is getting in their car and driving to work, often using a crowded freeway. Caltrans is aiming to help Californians walk, bike and use transit more often.

Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, is helping this push by allocating more than $750 million to transit agencies and $100 million to the Active Transportation Program (bringing better bike and pedestrian facilities to disadvantaged communities).