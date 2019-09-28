Caltrans urges trucks to secure loads

We’ve all seen a truck driving along with something spilling out. It could be cardboard, branches or even a mattress. Whether you’re a trucker or a family moving across town, your load must be secured.

For example, a pickup carrying empty boxes might need a cargo net plus straps or rope. Heavy appliances might only require straps, rope or chain. Ask yourself this before you haul something: Would I feel safe driving behind this load?

When objects fall on the road, they add to the litter problem. Removing debris from the traffic lanes or assisting at a traffic incident takes crew away from other tasks and also puts public safety officers and Caltrans crews in harm’s way. If your load spills, you can receive a ticket.

Beyond securing loads and putting garbage in trash cans, how else can the public help? Caltrans offers the Adopt-a-Highway program. For more information, check out http://adopt-a-highway.dot.ca.gov