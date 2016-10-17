Callinan sports facility to get a bit of fresh air

By: Dave Williams

The Callinan Sports and Fitness Center’s ventilation system is in line for a significant upgrade. The Rohnert Park City Council, which owns the facility, directed Director of Public Works and Community Services John McArthur and Terrie Zwillinger, Public Works Project coordinator, to pursue a plan to upgrade its existing system rather than install a newer, more expensive system.

This was the fourth option in a feasibility study conducted by McArthur and Zwillinger. This project comes with a price tag of $228,750, which is nearly three times less expensive than the lowest of the other three options.

The plan is to replace the existing control system and continue to utilize outside air to cool the buildings. The Sports Center’s ventilation system currently does not have air conditioning and relies solely on outside air to cool the facility. When functioning properly, a maximum amount outside air is pulled into the building at night when temperatures are coolest. As the outside air temperature during the daytime increases, outside air flow is minimized into the building. The stored cool air from the previous night is recirculated throughout the building to keep the inside temperature as cool as possible.

Those who use the facility and contract class instructors, however, have complained to city staff about excessively warm temperatures in the facility. The flow of complaints are heavier during the warmer summer months and reach their peak during heat waves stretching over a number of days.

Failure of the system’s existing controls have been the reason for the warm inside temperatures, and they need to be replaced, according to a city staff report. Maintenance staff are forced to regulate the temperature in the building by manually opening and closing vents. Depending on the workload of maintenance staff, they cannot always optimally open and shut vents to manage the inside air temperature.

“Option 4, I think great resolution to the issue,” said Councilwoman Pam Stafford, who teaches an exercise class at the Sports Center. “From 2005, it (control system) was constantly being overridden by people at the center. The system never worked properly. The company that installed the system went out of business so there was no way to fix it. The staff figured it out and is making it work, and I see a huge difference.”

Councilman Amy Ahonatu added, “I agree with Councilwoman Stafford…the cost is lower and the difference in comfort is not that much.”

The staff report states when the control system is working correctly and automatically opening and shutting vents to outside air when temperatures hit a set point, it is effective at keeping all building zones cool and properly ventilated.

The council’s other choices:

• Option No. 1 was a single cooling system to operate system as one zone. The project would include a new 25-ton air-cooled chiller that would utilize the building’s existing hot water piping system. The building would be in either cooling or heating mode at any given time. The cost of this project would have been $762,500.

• Option No. 2 was a 15-ton air-cooled chiller for the gymnasium and cardio room and five ground-mounted condensing units for cooling the remaining zones. This option would provide both heating and cooling modes within the five zones with the individual units; however, it would only provide heating or cooling at any given time to the gymnasium and cardio room with the chiller. The price tag here would be $1.075 million.

• Option No. 3 was indirect evaporative cooling (IDEC). This option would use a water evaporation process to cool recirculated air flow through the entire building. Evaporative cooling differs from typical air conditioning systems which use vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycles. This option would allow for both heating and cooling throughout the system. This is the most expensive option at $1.812 million.

Actually, there was a fifth option, which was to do nothing.