Callinan Junior Racquetball players win National Championships

Sports
July 6, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Big first inning leads U12 to win against Hayward Muraki brothers lead River Park to win 9U-Red vs River Park practice in the park Jones has gone for an off track excursion RP Cal Ripken League preparing for busy month Competition brings adults together Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Credo Gryphon-NCS Champions Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Credo wins the NCS Division 6 semi-final 7-0 Cougars stumble in quarter-finals Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Vintage car racing takes over Sonoma Raceway U12 Boys - Rohnert Park Royals won first place in the Silver Division Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Technology High recognizes two senior players INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Rancho moves on to quarter finals Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Ing qualified Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Herman soars RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Peninsula speeds past Resurrection Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars The girls received their pennant for their NBL Championship win!  Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team RPSC kicks into action Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas The Gryphon dominates the Eagles Worden is walk-off winner Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Rancho ends losing streak Credo wins softball rematch SSU Equestrian wins third Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Race to the stars Cougars pounce on Tigers Credo closes season with a win Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Parker reaches for a basket Boys lacrosse played last home game Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Game on home turf Vasquez digs in hard Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory SSU Smith blocks A world of difference Rancho plays last home game Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Credo defeats Tech 15 to 3 Ranch boys and girls played mixed 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Cougars clash with Cardinals Morie with determination Seniors being honored Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games A much-needed win Cars and coffee at the Speedway O’Daniel makes it back Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Backhanding very nicely Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa A well-deserved win Credo over Tech, 8-1 Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! I am the leader of the pack Jaguars crush Cougars Cougars trounce Pumas Cougars score narrow win Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe A solar car will be on the track Rain does not stop Credo softball Cougars shutout Eagles Cougar seniors wave farewell Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Finding victory in defeat Tech High Reim swimming Tech baseball, a learning season Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Girls played last game Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Seniors were defeated by the staff Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Oppenheim, Sarudiansky, Nudell Named All-PacWest Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure SSU Sports Briefs Alfaro makes a hit

Callinan Junior Racquetball players win National Championships

June 28, 2019

Ava Naworski and Heather Mahoney of the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park Junior Racquetball program, participated in the Junior Nationals in Portland, OR June 19-24. Players from across the country in different age groups were in attendance. 

Heather has been attending the national championship event since 2012 and Ava has since 2015. Both have been National and World Champions. Heather has been the World champion in 10 and under singles, 12 and under singles and last year 14 and under Doubles. Last year she was also the Silver medalist in the 14 and under singles. In 2017, Ava and her doubles partner, Sonya Shetty, were the World 10 and under doubles champions. 

At this event, between the two they earned three Golds, two Silvers and a Bronze. Both qualify for Team USA and plan to represent USA at the Junior World Championships in Costa Rica this Nov…

To qualify for Team USA, you need to be the top two singles finishers or the top doubles team. 

This was Heather’s second year as the 14 and under champion. In the 16 and under final, it went to a tie breaker in one of the most exciting matches of the week. Her and her opponent, Annie Roberts, went back and forth. Tie breakers are to 11 and this came to 9-9 when Annie made some great shots to win it 11-9.  Most racquetball people will tell you that Heather is not even supposed to be competitive in this division until 2021 when it will be her official second year in 16 and under. 

Ava was very close to being in the finals of the 12 and under singles. In her semi-finals, it also went to a tie breaker. This time even tighter than Heather’s match. It got to be 10-10. Ava served and had a chance to win it with one good shot. Unfortunately, that shot did not go right and her opponent went on to win 11-10. There is a good chance that she may be able to move up to second position for the World Championships. 

Both players are coached by Brian Dixon, first at Petaluma Valley Athletic Club and now at the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park.  He has worked with Heather since she was six years old and Ava since she was eight years old. He attended the event, helping with game plans etc. He is also the California Nevada Racquetball Association Junior Director. 

Heather was awarded the World Cup female player of the year at the Saturday banquet.

Here is how they did in their divisions:

Ava:

 Bronze – 12 and under singles

Gold – 12 and under doubles – Team USA Qualified

Gold – 12 and under mixed doubles – Mixed is not a World division

Heather:

 Silver – 16 and under singles – Team USA Qualified

Gold – 14 and under singles – Team USA qualified

Silver – 16 and under doubles

Mores details and pics at - https://teamah-ha-2019.blogspot.com/

 The next Junior class at the Callinan will start early Sept.…During the summer there is a Junior challenge court every Sat. 12-2.